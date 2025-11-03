In-law pressures led to husband's outlaw behaviour during Larbert domestic

A husband lost the plot and his temper over a “misunderstanding” about his in-laws’ travel plans and began throwing and smashing household items -including a television.

Shashi Arya, 42, accused his wife of going against him and began shouting at her, before damaging the items.

His actions were said to have been caused by “external factors” and were out of character for him.

Arya appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting at his wife and throwing a television and ornaments causing them to break – at an address in Bramble Avenue, Larbert on July 20.

Arya appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “They had been married for 11 years and his wife’s family were staying with them for a period. They went to Edinburgh for a day out and there seems to have been some misunderstanding about who was going to take them to the train station.

"The accused and complainer got into an argument, resulting in the accused becoming angry with his wife, shouting at her, telling her she had gone against him.”

Arya then began to pick up various ornaments in the house and threw them onto the floor. He also threw a television, causing it to break.

"His wife said she was going to call the police,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused then left the house. His wife called a family member and someone else called the police.

"Officers saw signs of the disturbance and the accused returned the to the house and was arrested. He admitted he had been shouting and had thrown a television.”

It was stated the couple had a “good family life” and there had been “external factors” which led to a misunderstanding.

The court heard the incident appeared to have been a “one off situation” which had not happened before and would not happen again.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I have read the letter from your wife and I’m prepared to accept this was a period of stress and unacceptable behaviour, but it was out of character for you.”

She granted Arya, 2 Fleurs Park, Stirling, an absolute discharge.

