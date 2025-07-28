Immature Bo'ness offender showered ex with flowers, gifts and death threats

An offender who could not accept his relatively short relationship was over and began sending flowers and gifts to his ex.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becoming drunker and drunker with each voice message he send his former partner, Ian Shanks, 34, then told her he wanted them to get back together, despite her telling him to stop contacting her and sending her gifts.

In the space of a month he bombarded her with calls and voicemails, all aimed at – as he put it – getting them to “rekindle” their relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, things turned nasty when he believed she was seeing someone else and he told her he would kill her and the man she was seeing.

Shanks appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shanks had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm at an address in Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness from February 13 to February 25.

"The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship from January to July in 2023,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainer had flowers and gifts delivered to her doorstep.

"The accused had sent them. She asked him to stop contacting her and stop sending her gifts. He would stop contacting her for a few weeks and then start contacting her again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She received 100 calls from him in February alone and he left 10 voicemails. The accused became more intoxicated with each voicemail. One stated ‘do you want to come for a cuddle doll – that’s the first thing you asked me when you first started seeing me – let’s do it, let’s rekindle’.”

Things then turned nasty as Shanks asked her if she was with another man and told her he would kill them both if that was the case.

He warned her “I’ll tell you right now, things will get nasty”.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “There is a lack of maturity which leads to a difficulty time for his partners when a relationship comes to and end. The relationship is over and he has to get that into his head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Shanks was “taking a breather” from relationships until he learns lessons from the Caledonian domestic abuse programme, which he had been placed on last year.

The court heard he had now started his own successful business.

"The making of Mr Shanks will be how he educates himself to deal with relationships,” added Mr Biggam.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Shanks, 3 Birkhill Street, Bo’ness, had been placed on a community payback orders on September 2 last year and had then gone on to commit another similar offence in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s in the interests of the public and any future partners that you complete the Caledonian programme,” she said.

Shanks was made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 80 days. He was also placed on a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper