'I'm going to head butt you': Offender loses plot with police outside Stenhousemuir takeaway
Paul Sharp, 39, was said to be “frustrated” when he made the threat because all he was doing there was attempting to take his partner and “get her away from there” before there was any trouble.
Unfortunately for Sharp, police officers had beat him to the location and, in the end, the person causing the most trouble was him.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharp had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers on the footpath outside Chillies, Main Street, Stenhousemuir on February 23.
Procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald said: “It was 4.50pm when police attended at the location because they had cause to deal with the accused’s partner. The accused arrived an police attempted to speak with him.
"At this point the accused said ‘I’m going to head butt you’.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Sharp’s partner had been out with friends when she became unruly and he was on his way to the location to pick her up to “get her away from there”.
"Unfortunately police had already arrived,” added Mr Biggam. “He got frustrated and said something he shouldn’t have.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Sharp’s last conviction was back in 2021.
"You simply shouldn’t have behaved in the way you did,” she said, fining Sharp, 14 Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir, £245 to be paid at a rate of £40 per month.