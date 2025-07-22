'I'm going to do youse in': Camelon offender tells police he's 'psychotic'

An offender who has been causing people “upset and distress” admitted he did not want to end up dead like his friends.

Ryan Mitchell, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Tesco, Falkirk Central Retail Park, on October 26 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in an ambulance during a journey to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 14 this year and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew order at his 8 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon home on June 24, 2025.

"The witness is the store manager at Tesco,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “At 3pm the accused returned to the store having been there 20 minutes previously. He became aggressive towards the witness, shouting and swearing to the extend security staff attended.

Mitchell threatened staff at Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused stated ‘I’m going to smash you all and do youse all in’ and made threats to head butt them. The front of the store where he was behaving in this manner was extremely busy with members of the public – including young children – exiting and entering."

On another occasion Scottish Ambulance Service staff were called out to deal with a semi-conscious Mitchell, who was intoxicated. During the journey to the hospital he became agitated and was lashing out and punching the walls of the ambulance.

"This caused them to pull over to try and calm him down as he shouted and swore at paramedics.”

At one stage Mitchell told a police officer to section him because he was “psychotic”.

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said Mitchell had been sentenced to a 32 month prison sentence last April.

"He is a man who has suffered significant difficulties with substances in the past – he has lost some friends through drink and drugs and he doesn’t want to be one of those people.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Mitchell had been “causing great upset and distress” to a number of people with his recent offending.

He placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next five months.

