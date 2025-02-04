An offender picked up a butter knife from the kitchen drawer and proceeded to threaten to cut his brother’s throat – and his own throat – with it.

Ryan Morrison, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences including threatening behaviour – brandishing a butter knife – at an address in Shannon Drive, Falkirk on October 18 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended at the address to see his brother. He became upset and lifted up a knife from the kitchen drawer and began to shout and swear.

"He claimed he was going to cut his own throat and his brother’s throat in the presence of his mother. The accused went upstairs and kicked at his brother’s door, saying ‘I’m going to cut your throat – I’m going to stab you’.”

Morrison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Without any further controls in place you are going to be arrested again and have more charges brought against you – the experience of the last few months tells us that.

“The court is running out of options if you keep offending. You have not been in prison yet, but keep going and you will run out of options.”

He placed Morrison, 10 California Terrace, California, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next 80 days.

Sheriff Harris called for a review of Morrison’s existing community payback orders to be carried out for April 17.