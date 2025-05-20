'I'll spit blood on you': Falkirk ASBO offender released after serving "seven month" sentence

An offender who breached his ASBO at the start of the year has been in custody ever since – until now that is.

John MacGillivray, 40, took exception to police entering his house and struggled violently with them – spitting at them and telling them he would “spit blood on them”.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, MacGillivray had pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers – repeatedly spitting towards them – and threatening behaviour at his 54 Carradale Avenue, Tamfourhill home on February 12.

It was stated MacGillivray was subject to an anti-social behaviour order and was causing a disturbance, so police were called.

MacGillivray spat at police officers and threatened to spit blood on them and break their noses (Picture: Submitted)

"Officers could hear the accused shouting from his flat,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was largely incoherent, but he told police officers to ‘F’ off and began acting erratically.

"They entered the address as the accused was in breach of his ASBO conditions. The accused continued his aggressive behaviour and walked towards his bathroom door.

"An officer took hold of the accused’s arms in an attempt to arrest him, but he violently resisted them and pushed their arms away, pushing an officer onto a bed. They managed to get a handcuff on the accused’s right wrist.

"He was restrained on the floor and during the struggling he was spitting towards police officers and kicking his legs. A spit hood and leg restraints had to be applied before moving him to the police vehicle.

"He continued to be aggressive while in the police vehicle, saying ‘I’ll spit blood on you’ and ‘I’ll break your nose’ before shouting homophobic abuse.”

The court heard MacGillivray had been in custody since February 13 – the equivalent of a 225 day or seven-and-a-half month sentence.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He is presenting a lot better to me than he has done on previous occasions."

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I’ve taken account of the fact you have spent a long time in prison already for this matter. You will be released on bail today.”

He placed MacGillivray on a structured deferred sentence until July 10 with the condition he engage with support services, including Change, Grow, Live.

