'I'll murder you where you stand': Wife's iPad use leads to threats to kill from husband at Slamannan farm

An angry husband threated to murder his wife if she did not stop playing games on her iPad.

During a heated exchange, Brian Nimmo, 53, accused her of “doing nothing” and told the terrified woman he would smash the device over her head if he caught her using it again.

He also told her he was not going to waste any more of his life by being with her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nimmo previously admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner at a farm near the B8022 in Slamannan on January 15.

The court heard Nimmo had been in a relationship with the woman for 24 years, having been married in 1997, and had three children together.

"She was at home in the kitchen,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was listening to a podcast and playing a game on her iPad. She told the accused she was going to bed.

"He was angry she was on her iPad and accused her of doing nothing. She ignored him and stared at her iPad and the accused got really angry, shouting and swearing at her, saying ‘I’m done – I’m not wasting any more time of my life with you’.”

By this time Nimmo was shouting at her through “gritted teeth”, stating “I’ll murder you where you stand” and warned her “If I catch you on that iPad again I’ll smash it over your head”.

Nimmo stormed off and police were called. He told officers he and his partner had an argument and “there had been shouting”.

The court heard he had previous domestic convictions against the same complainer.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said Nimmo’s partner had since been made redundant and the family’s financial situation had changed, adding the couple had now reconciled.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the offence was “not a one-off incident” and that Nimmo had a “record for this kind of thing”.

She deferred sentence on Nimmo, address still listed as the farm in Slamannan, until September 18 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

