'I'll kill youse all': Grangemouth offender flies into rage after police peep through his window
Annoyed by the intrusion, Kevin Tait, 38, ended up threatening to stab, shoot and bite the faces off officers.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tait had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 79 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on October 5 last year.
"It was 11.15pm when police attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused could be heard shouting and swearing towards officers, calling them rats and saying ‘get away from my door’.
"He continued to make threats towards police saying ‘youse are getting plugged’ and ‘I’ll stab youse – I’ll kill youse all’. He then opened his door and police took hold of him.
"He began thrashing his body from side to side, struggling with officers. He was taken to the prone position where he continued to struggle, kicking his legs out. While on route to police office he continued to abuse officers.
"He stated ‘I’m biting you – your face is coming off’ and ‘I’m shooting youse – your whole family is getting done’. He added ‘I can’t wait to find out where you stay you silly little slut’.”
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “Police seem to have been involved in an investigation relating to something else entirely and they were looking in his window.
"For whatever reason, he took exception to this and started shouting at police – he should not have done this. When he sobered up he then apologised to officers.”
Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Tait on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.