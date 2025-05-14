'I'll kill youse all': Grangemouth offender flies into rage after police peep through his window

A drunk offender took the hump when he clocked police officers peering in his windows.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annoyed by the intrusion, Kevin Tait, 38, ended up threatening to stab, shoot and bite the faces off officers.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tait had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 79 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on October 5 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was 11.15pm when police attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused could be heard shouting and swearing towards officers, calling them rats and saying ‘get away from my door’.

Tait's threats continued when he was arrested and taken into custody (Picture: National World)

"He continued to make threats towards police saying ‘youse are getting plugged’ and ‘I’ll stab youse – I’ll kill youse all’. He then opened his door and police took hold of him.

"He began thrashing his body from side to side, struggling with officers. He was taken to the prone position where he continued to struggle, kicking his legs out. While on route to police office he continued to abuse officers.

"He stated ‘I’m biting you – your face is coming off’ and ‘I’m shooting youse – your whole family is getting done’. He added ‘I can’t wait to find out where you stay you silly little slut’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “Police seem to have been involved in an investigation relating to something else entirely and they were looking in his window.

"For whatever reason, he took exception to this and started shouting at police – he should not have done this. When he sobered up he then apologised to officers.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Tait on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.