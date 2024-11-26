'I'll kill staff': Prison for offender who assaulted nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

An offender was seeking another mental health assessment but a sheriff took account of previous psychiatric reports and sent him to prison.

Robert Muirhead, 42, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including threatening behaviour and assaulting a nurse – throwing the contents of a cup of juice over her face – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 25.

He also admitted theft of a total of nine pairs of shoes from Nike Factory Store, Sterling Mills, Tillicoultry on December 10 and December 12 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were contacted at 2pm to attend Forth Valley Royal Hospital because of Mr Muirhead’s behaviour. He was there to be seen by the mental health team and was told by doctors he was fit to be discharged and he began acting in an aggressive manner.

Muirhead assaulted a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He said ‘I need a mental health assessment and if I don’t get it I’ll kill staff’. Security officers had arrived at this time and the accused started to become agitated, throwing a cup of juice into a nurse’s face.”

On other occasions in the Clackmannanshire area Muirhead threatened to murder police officers saying “I’ll cut all your families up”.

He also stole £400 worth of shoes over a period of two days.

The court heard Muirhead had felt his mental health was “spiralling” at the time of the offences and misuse of substances had contributed to his offending behaviour.

Sheriff Craig Harris said the psychiatric reports had clearly shown a mental health disposal was not suitable for Muirhead.

He said: “You have social work saying there is nothing they can recommend. These case have been adjourned again and again. I have been invited to adjourn further for more mental health assessments, but I have declined to do that.

Sheriff Harris noted Muirhead, 17 The Nethergate, Alva, had spent some time in custody which added up to the equivalent of a 12-month sentence.

Due to the time he had already served in custody for the offcences he was admonished for the assault on the nurse and the shoplifting.

Sheriff Harris then sentence him to 100 days in prison backdated to October 24.