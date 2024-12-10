'I'll be right back up there': Hallglen offender defied court orders to return to ex partner's home
Emma Stark, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Woodside Court, Falkirk on July 22 and subsequently breaching her bail conditions at the same location on August 4.
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was within his home when the accused began to shout and swear at him. Neighbours were also able to hear this.
"The accused was asked to leave, however, she refused. Police were called and she continued to shout and swear despite being told not to. When officers said they were taking her home she responded ‘you take me home I’ll be right back up there’.”
Stark later showed up at the property again – after being but on bail forbidding her from having contact with her former partner.
"He heard a knock at the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “His son asked if it was okay for his mum and him to come in. He was aware of the bail conditions, however, was concerned for the welfare of his son and the accused.
"The accused began to consume alcohol and was intoxicated. She began shouting in front of her children and was thereafter arrested.”
Stark, 52 Garry Place, Hallglen, had been placed on a structured deferred sentence after committing those offences and had been of good behaviour during that time period, seeking help from the Change, Grown, Live initiative.
Sheriff Craig Harris simply admonished her.