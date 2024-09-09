'I'll be back up here': Falkirk court hears first offender's stark warning to her ex partner

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Emma Stark, 39, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on July 24 and breaching an undertaking on August 4 at an address in Woodside Court, Falkirk.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.10pm and the witness was within his home address when the accused arrived under the influence. She shouted and swore while on the landing and she was asked to leave.

"Thereafter the police were contacted and officers arrived and traced the accused outside the address, shouting and swearing, saying ‘I’ll be back up here’. She was clearly under the influence of alcohol and was hostile towards officers.”

A week or so late, Stark was back at the address – after she had been ordered to stay away by the courts.

Stark apologised to police officers for breaching her court orders (Picture: Submitted)

"It was 3pm and the complainer was at his address when the accused showed up in breach of her conditions. She later told police ‘I totally apologise’.”

The court heard Stark had been forced to endure a difficult upbringing and was struggling financially at the time of the incident.

It was stated the first offender had now taken steps to address her alcohol difficulties.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You appear as a first offender and there’s clearly a background to this incident. I take into account you apologised straight away and the fact you are a single parent who works during the week.”

She placed Stark, 53 Garry Place, Hallglen, on a structured deferred sentence for three months until December 5 and told her if she steers clear of trouble in that time she can expect to be admonished.