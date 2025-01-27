‘I’ll be back to batter you': Larbert rammy sees stand up fist fights and a woman armed with baseball bat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things got heated between families after an argument concerning their respective children escalated and saw offenders get tooled up with a baseball bat and engage in three “stand up” fights.

The incident saw two men take a tumble into a garden hedge as they fought each other and then a woman run out of her premises brandishing a baseball bat.

Lucy McLuckie, 31, and Steven Beattie, 33, both appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

McLuckie had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, uttering threats and brandishing a baseball bat and possession of an offensive weapon in Hillview Road, Larbert on September 9 last year.

The disturbance occurred in George Street, Larbert (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Beattie, meanwhile, admitted threatening behaviour, engaging in a “stand up fight” with two men, in George Street, Larbert on the same day.

“It was 4.30pm and the witness was in her garden,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused McLuckie approached her and an argument began over something that had been said between their respective children.

"McLuckie has squared up to her and the witness has pushed the accused away from her. The accused said ‘I’ll be back to batter you’. The witness has phoned the police.”

Before officers arrived on the scene Beattie showed up.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused Beattie has exited the home address and started to chase a vehicle down the street. The witness stopped the vehicle and got out to speak to Beattie to see what he wanted.

"The accused has punched him in the face and thereafter engaged in a fight, exchanging blows with one another. Another man has attempted to engage with the accused and Beattie has punched him in the face and grabbed him, causing them both to fall into a nearby garden hedge.

"The first witness ran over to try and separate them. The accused McLuckie then ran from her home address with a baseball bat.”

Police arrived at the address, but not before Beattie had engaged in another fight with one of the men he had exchanged blows with earlier.

Representing first offender McLuckie, defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said the day in question was the anniversary of the death of one of her children and this had an impact on her behaviour at the time.

The court heard McLuckie was in an on/off relationship with Beattie.

Mr Hutchison said the baseball bat had actually been taken from McLuckie and used to assault Beattie.

John Mullholland, representing Beattie, said: “I refer to the two gentlemen as combatants as it was clear they were not for backing down – it was not an assault it was a fight.

"It came from a disagreement about various parties’ children and that caused tempers to flare.”

Addressing McLuckie and Beattie, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This case stems from some sort of disagreement between your children and the children of other parties.”

She noted McLuckie, 9 George Street, Larbert, was a first offender, while Beattie, 18 Lamond View, Stenhousemuir, had a “fairly extensive record”.

The were both placed on a community payback order with the condition they complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.