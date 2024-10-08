'I want you dead': Grangemouth offender used death threats to get attention

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “isolated” and “very private man” told police he was ready to kill his neighbours in order to get someone’s attention.

Stuart Reid, 41, thought the death threats he made against his neighbours – who he did not have any known dispute with – would be a way to get the help he needed.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 18 Tummel Place, Grangemouth home on March 18.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 1.30pm and witnesses were in their address when they heard loud music coming from the accused’s address and heard shouting.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“They could hear him saying ‘I have to do it – I have to kill someone’. The witnesses heard him banging on the door and shouting. They asked him ‘what do you want?’ and he replied ‘I want you dead’.

"The witnesses then contacted police. He told officers ‘I’m ready to kill my neighbours because no one is helping me’.”

It was stated there was no dispute going on between Reid and his neighbours, it was just his way of getting attention to get the help he needed.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He has been out of trouble for 13 years – this was a very minor breach of the peace. He is very isolated and a very private man but he needs someone to keep an eye on him.

"I did receive a night in the cells for this.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan simply admonished Reid.