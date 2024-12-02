'I want to put you in a gas chamber like the Jews': Offender's hatred of English people captured on video message to Denny woman

An offender send threatening video messages to a woman telling her he wanted to put her in a gas chamber “like the Jews” and make her go “bye byes”.

Paul Dennett, 26, revealed his almost pathological hatred of the English through the video messages he sent, stating “make you go bye bye – that’s all I want to do with English people like you” and making references to “Jews” and a “gas chamber”.

He also said he wanted to “string her up like dog meat” and torture her.

The most worrying aspect of the offence was that he did not seem to show any remorse regarding what he had done and said.

Dennett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted sending a video message to a woman containing threats of violence of a racial nature at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on September 30 last year.

Janet Macdonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses are both known to the accused, through the witnesses father who is in a relationship with the accused’s mother.

"The witness began to receive threatening messages and videos through Facebook Messenger. In the video the accused can be seen to state ‘I despise the English – I want to put you in a gas chamber like the Jews’

"He added ‘Make you go bye bye – that’s all I want to do with English people like you, put them in a gas chamber and make them go bye byes’ and ‘the things I want to do to people like you, you don’t want to know’.

"He ended by saying ‘I want to string you up like dog meat and torture you’.”

Sheriff Alison Michie was concerned by the lack of remorse shown by Dennett.

She said: “You’re not someone who is appearing before the court an extensive record, but you do have previous convictions disorder. What is of particular concern to the court is that you continue to view your actions as being entirely justified and show no remorse.”

She placed Dennett, 6 Gartmorn Road, Sauchie, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next four months.