'I think you want to speak to me': Offender crosses police cordon in Bo'ness and ends up handcuffed
Steven Glen, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Hadrian’s Way, Bo’ness on August 18 last year.
"It was 2.40pm when the accused attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was his sister’s property and he entered through a police cordon, telling police officers he believed they wanted to speak to him.
"They attempted to handcuff the accused, at which point he started shouting and swearing at them.”
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, told the court Glen, 4 Borrowstoun Place, Bo’ness, had been remanded in custody since February 10.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The only way to deal with you is by way of a prison sentence.”
He sentenced Glen to 60 days in prison.