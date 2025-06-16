'I think you want to speak to me': Offender crosses police cordon in Bo'ness and ends up handcuffed

An offender walked through a police cordon at his sister’s home and told police he believed they “wanted to speak to him”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Glen, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Hadrian’s Way, Bo’ness on August 18 last year.

"It was 2.40pm when the accused attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was his sister’s property and he entered through a police cordon, telling police officers he believed they wanted to speak to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They attempted to handcuff the accused, at which point he started shouting and swearing at them.”

Glen crossed the police cordon and told officers he believed they wanted to speak to him (Picture: Submitted)

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, told the court Glen, 4 Borrowstoun Place, Bo’ness, had been remanded in custody since February 10.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The only way to deal with you is by way of a prison sentence.”

He sentenced Glen to 60 days in prison.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.