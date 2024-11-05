'I put two cops in hospital': Lout Little made some big claims at Asda Grangemouth

By Court Reporter
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 22:36 BST
Jack Little, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on September 25 last year.

At a previous appearance it was stated Little tried to give police the slip in a superstore and then hurled violent threats at them when they cornered him.

Most Popular

He told the officers to let him out of the police vehicle and he would show them fighting, stating “I put two cops in hospital and I’ve got previous for permanently disfiguring a cop”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard there was an “element of drink” involved in the offence.

Little tried to evade police at Asda in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Little tried to evade police at Asda in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last Thursday it was stated Little, 12c Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness was proceeding to trial over allegations of two further offences, but had been engaging with his structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have matters now pending but the structured deferred sentence report is in positive terms.”

She allowed the order to continue for three months to January 30.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice