A 60th birthday party turned violent when a wayward son turned up and assaulted his dad in a struggle which saw a pregnant woman fall to the ground.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Cloy, 35, had been refused entry to the club where his father’s birthday celebrations were taking place – but that did not stop him from turning up again and eventually getting involved in a struggle which saw him not only hit his father, but also caused a pregnant woman to fall to the ground.

When police arrived to deal with the matter, he immediately locked himself inside his property – eventually admitting what he had done when he was arrested some time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his father – striking him on the head to his injury – and engaging in a course of disorderly behaviour which resulted in a three months pregnant woman falling to the ground at Slamannan Bowling Club, Station Road, Slamannan on March 22.

Cloy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The complainer was celebrating his 60th birthday with his family,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused has attended at the premises multiple times but was refused entry because he was barred.”

On one of the occasions Cloy turned up a struggle ensued, which resulted in him hitting his father and the two men having to be separated. Cloy was removed from the premises at 11.40pm.

"Police were called and traced the accused outside his home. Upon seeing officers he went into his house and locked the door behind him. At 12.30am he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He told officers ‘I was in the bowling club and kicked **** out my dad’.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Cloy had spent time in custody for the offence, adding he was now back at work.

"He is a hard working man in the construction industry,” he said.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, for three months to October 2 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and to deal with his alcohol problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don’t engage I expect you will go to prison,” he added.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.