'I just want the jail': Prison for Grangemouth offender who made threats to burn down ex partner's home

An offender literally hopped on his bike and ignored his driving ban and his court order to stay away from his ex before threatening to burn her house down.

James Stark, 38, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – sending messages with threats of violence – at an address in the Polmont area on March 12 and breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with a woman at the same location on March 24.

He also admitted threatening behaviour, destroying property, driving while disqualified and without insurance and breaching his bail at the same place on December 1 last year.

"Police received a call from the complainer at 2.05pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She stated the accused was trying to get in her house. Police attended and traced the accused within the address.

Stark appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She told officers about previous incidents that had caused her to be scared of him.”

As he was being taken to the police vehicle Stark shouted back at his former partner “thanks a lot” and swore at her.

However, almost as soon as he was released from custody he was back – despite his bail conditions.

"At 7.40pm on the same day the complainer’s neighbour saw a taxi pull up outside and saw the accused get out. He said hello to her and then walked in the direction of the complainer’s address.

"She heard the back door open and saw the accused walk in. She was immediately terrified. He said he was looking for his phone and searched the property for ten minutes before leaving and riding off on his motorcycle, which had been parked outside the address.”

The following day Stark phoned his former partner while he was sitting on his motorcycle in a layby near her home.

Police officers arrived on the scene and advised him he was breaching his bail conditions, to which he replied “I just want the jail”.

He told officers he had smashed up a shed at the property while he was searching for his phone.

His ex partner then reported damage worth around £200 had been caused to the shed.

To make matters even worse for Stark, while he was in custody officers discovered he was also banned from driving.

Things escalated a few months later when Stark contacted his ex and said “I’ve made my mind up, I’m going to take everything away from you – I ask for one favour and you take the piss”.

He then stated “Your car, your home are going up in flames – I’m coming for you, I’m coming for you all”.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said the relationship was now at an end.

"It was an on/off relationship and not a particularly good one,” she added, stating Stark had turned to alcohol following the death of his cousin.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You entered her home immediately after being released from police custody on an undertaking. You also made a number of threats of violence."

She sentenced Stark, 87 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to 14 months in prison back dated to March 25 and banned him from driving for four years.

