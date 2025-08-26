'I ****ing bottled him': Prison for offender who struck man on the head with Baileys bottle at Falkirk party

An offender who once hit a man on the head with bottle of Baileys Irish Cream and bit a woman on the arm at a festive party has now been sent to prison once again.

Dion O’Donnell, 22, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a number of offences, including assaulting a woman – biting her on the arm – and a man, by hitting him on the head with a bottle, at an address in Wallace Street, Falkirk, on January 1, 2024.

At a previous court appearance it was stated the witnesses were in their address over the festive period having drinks. It was 2.30am and they were all consuming alcohol.

O’Donnell became extremely vocal and refused to calm down and had to be “ushered out of the room”. During this time he bit a woman on the arm, before picking up a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream and striking a man to the crown of his head with it.

O'Donnell appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The man sustained a two-inch laceration to his head, but did not lose consciousness.

O’Donnell later told police: “I just ****ing bottled him – I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him bad officer.”

On another occasion O’Donnell was searched by police officers while he was out and about and found to be carrying an eight-and-a-half inch long kitchen knife in the waistband of his trousers.

At the time the court heard O’Donnell, who was said to suffer from PTSD, ADHD and autism, had been assaulted while in custody down in England.

He had appeared at Harrow Crown Court facing charges of GBH – grievous bodily harm – and had been sent to detention for 12 months.

Last Thursday the court heard O’Donnell had followed his mother to Scotland from London for a “fresh start” and had then gone on to commit the assaults and other offences while in the country.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted O’Donnell, address listed as 33 Wallace Street, Falkirk had been given a chance and then had “gone on to offend further”.

She sent him to prison for 26 weeks.

