'I hope you bleed out slowly': Fruitless search for her pal leads Langlees teen to attack police officers

A troubled teenager searching for her friend lost the plot when she could not find them and punched police officers who were looking for him too.

Morgan White, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting two female police officers and threatening behaviour at an address in Gairdoch Street, Langlees on January 28.

"It was 8.20pm when police attended to carry out a welfare check on a male,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Several minutes later the accused arrived at the address. She was angry because she had been out looking for the male without finding him.

"She was screaming she had been out looking for him for hours and hours. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police officers were there and she swore at them, saying ‘who are you talking to?’.

White was arrested after attacking police officers and then proceeded to spit all over the inside of her cell (Picture: National World)

"She said ‘don’t tell me what to do’, before punching a female police officer to the face. The accused then began fighting with them, hitting them and kicking out before she was placed in handcuffs.

"She began shouting and swearing at police, calling them dirty piggies and saying ‘I’ll slit your throat – I hope you bleed out slowly’ and ‘I hope your family dies’. She repeatedly spat on the cell door and walls, which required a professional clean at the cost of Police Scotland."

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “She has never been in trouble before. She is ashamed of her behaviour and has substantially reduced her alcohol intake.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki criticised the criminal justice social work report, saying it did not “focus on the vulnerabilities of this young person’. There was also no mention of the Venture Trust as an option for her.

"If you don’t use the service you will lose it,” added Sheriff Labaki.

After recalling the case later in the morning, a new report had been presented stating White was a suitable candidate for the Venture Trust.

Sheriff Labaki placed White, 87 Gairdoch Street, Langlees, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to October 9 to allow her take advantage of an “action plan” to attend the Venture Trust proramme.

The Venture Trust supports Scotland’s adults and young people and helps them face life's toughest challenges through community and outdoor-based personal development programmes.

