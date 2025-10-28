'I hate needles': Ol' red eyes avoids police test after being found asleep in car on Forth Valley Royal Hospital grounds
When Duncan Lambie, 42, did eventually wake up he looked up at them with bloodshot eyes.
Officers suspected he may have been somewhat worse for wear but they could not get proof because he refused a blood test, stating he was scared of needles.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lambie had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 2.
He also admitted failing to provide a blood specimen to police.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 12.40pm when police officers attended at the location on other matters. They saw a grey Audi parked and the accused was in the driver’s side of the vehicle half asleep.
"Officers took possession of the key to the vehicle due to the accused being difficult to rouse and having bloodshot eyes. He said the vehicle was not his but he was insured to drive it.”
When he was taken to the police station, Lambie refused to give a blood test, saying “I hate needles – I hate blood being taken”.
The court heard Lambie’s rate of offending had increased in recent years and he had now been in custody for 50 days.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted the period of time Lambie, 23 Glenshee, Whitburn, had spent in custody and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.
He was also banned from driving for four years.