'I get into trouble when I drink': Bonnybridge door kicking danger to others goes through bad break up

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:02 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:02 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
A door-kicking offender’s problem with alcohol was said to put those around him at risk.

Michael Moir, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and kicking a door – at a premises in Glynwed Court, Falkirk on July 28.

Most Popular

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He told me ‘I get into trouble when I drink’. It was the break up or the relationship and the drinking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Moir, 37b Main Street, Bonnybridge, was already subject to a restriction of liberty order.

Moir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Moir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She said: “When you drink alcohol you behave in a way that puts people around you at risk – particularly your ex partner.”

Sheriff Labaki placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the conduct requirement to attend alcohol services.

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner and stay away from her home address and workplace.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice