'I feel I don't have to': Motoring menace refuses breath test after Falkirk Stadium crash
Kyle Rennie, 22, not only smashed his car into another vehicle and then drove away from the scene, he also refused to cooperate with police officers and allow them test the amount of alcohol he had in his system.
He was held in the cells overnight to “sober up”.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Rennie had pleaded guilty to careless driving at the Westfield Roundabout, in Falkirk, and failing to give a breath specimen at Dunfermline police station on July 27.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 3.45pm and witness was driving across the Falkirk Stadium roundabout towards Helix Park. While approaching the junction the accused’s vehicle appeared behind her driving at high speed.
"He managed to avoid one car but hit the witness’s vehicle before driving off towards Earls Gate Roundabout. The witness has followed behind, flashing her lights. Police have been called and the accused was taken to Dunfermline Police Station.
"He failed to provide a sample of breath, stating ‘Because I feel I don’t have to’. He was held in custody overnight to sober up.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted this was Rennie’s first conviction and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 60 hours of unpaid work within six months.
He also banned Rennie, 7 Haining Terrace, Whitecross, from driving for 12 months.