'I don't want to get lifted': ASBO Aaron was crying in Grangemouth common close when he breached order

By Court Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:02 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 08:02 BST

An offender breached his anti-social behaviour order for the second time when neighbours heard him “shouting, swearing and crying” in the common close.

Aaron Mackie, 27, was under the influence of drink or drugs when he told officers he did not want to get “lifted” and had done nothing wrong, then, after police attended at his home and saw the place had been smashed up, he admitted to them he had breached his ASBO, but said it was not his fault.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Mackie had pleaded guilty to breaching his anti-social behaviour at his 129 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth home on November 25 last year.

At an earlier appearance, procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 9pm and the accused was at the address and could be heard by his neighbours shouting, swearing and crying. This was reported to police.

Mackie admitted to police he had breached his ASBO and said he did not want to get 'lifted' (Picture: National World)Mackie admitted to police he had breached his ASBO and said he did not want to get 'lifted' (Picture: National World)
"Officers have attended and traced the accused, who was outside in the common close. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was shouting and crying.

"Police asked the accused what was wrong and he said ‘I’ve not done anything – I don’t want to get lifted’ and continued to cry. He was taken back to his address and spoken to further and police saw signs of disturbance within.

"There were broken items and drawers had been emptied and left on the floor. They then noted the accused was subject to an anti-social behaviour order and the was arrested.

"He told officers, ‘listen mate I feel sick – I know I’ve breached my ASBO but it wasn’t my fault’.”

The court heard Mackie had an argument with a relative just before the incident.

It was stated he had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He has matured and has not been involved in any offending behaviour.”

Sheriff Simon Collins noted it was Mackie’s second breach of his ASBO and wanted to know he could remain clear of trouble, so he deferred sentence on him for six months to December 4, saying he would be admonished if he committed no further offences in that time.

