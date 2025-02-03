'I do have some concerns about his state of mind': Solicitor tells sheriff he cannot get any sense out of Grangemouth offender

An offender’s threatening behaviour has now deteriorated to rambling incoherence as his solicitor revealed fears for his mental health.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Bullock, 27, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour, making racially offensive remarks in a police vehicle, in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir on May 8, 2023.

He also admitted further threatening behaviour at his 31A Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on March 21, 2022, and threats of violence towards his father and striking a vehicle with a brick, in Millflats Court, Bainsford, on April 13, 2022.

The court heard Bullock had not been engaging very well with the various community-based orders he had been placed on and Sheriff Craig Harris wondered aloud why he should be prepared to allow them to continue.

Bullock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

John Mullholland, defence solicitor, responded, stating he had real concerns regarding a “deterioration” in Bullock’s mental health.

"He is incoherent,” said Mr Mulholland. “He is unable to focus and is rambling – the comments he makes are not related to the issues I’m trying to address with him. I do have some concerns about his state of mind.

"He is not presenting today under the influence of any substances or alcohol and it’s still difficult to get any instructions from him. In his favour he hasn’t been in anymore trouble.”

Mr Mulholland added Bullock would be “vulnerable in a custodial setting”.

Sheriff Harris deferred sentence until March 13 for a psychiatric report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.