'I bet you polish the white man's shoes': Offender unleashes torrent of racist abuse at Falkirk Police Station

By Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
An offender let loose a tirade of racist and religious abuse aimed directly at a police officer he branded a ‘diddy’ and telling him he polished the “white man’s shoes”.

Neil Young, 46, then suggested there was no way the officer could be British and then accused him of having links to terrorists.

Young appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards police officers in Falkirk Police Station on October 8 last year.

“Officers had been asked to check on the accused,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “There had been some concerns for his welfare. When officers arrived at the cell he was verbally abusive towards them.

Young racially abused a police officer at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)placeholder image
"He was shouting an swearing and calling officers names, such as ‘diddy’ and told one officer ‘clearly you were not born here – you’re not British, you cannot be British’.

"The officer advised the accused not to say such things, but he then became more aggressive. He continued to shout and swear, saying ‘I hate the Jews’. He then told him ‘I bet you polish the white man’s shoes – the white man is your boss’.

"He then suggested the officer had links with terrorists.”

The court heard Young was in custody until at least July 14.

It was stated he was ashamed of his behaviour and had previous convictions, which had stopped in 2010 before starting up again in 2021.

His offending behaviour was said to have ceased because he was in a relationship, but that had come to an end during the Covid pandemic and he went back to his bad old ways, taking illegal substances.

The court was told Young suffered a fractured skull when he was 21 and he now suffered blackouts – so he was unsuitable for unpaid work.

Sheriff Craig Harris did not have a community sentence on his mind, however, sentencing Young, 28 Weavers Way, Tillicoultry, to 120 days in prison.

“This was sustained racial and religious abuse,” he added.

Before he was taken away Young said: “I just want to say I’m sorry.”

