Hunt now on for violent Bonnybridge shoplifter after she failed to show at court
Laura Williamson, 31, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to theft and assaulting two female members of staff at Spar, Main Street, Camelon on January 18.
The charges stated Williamson, while trying to pinch soup and noodles, seized hold of one shop assistant’s arm and injured her and punched another woman on the head.
It was stated it was “no surprise” Williamson, 138 High Street, Bonnybridge, had failed to show at court.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for her arrest.