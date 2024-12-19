House arrest for grandfather, 67, who hit man in the face with mallet at Falkirk social club

A grandfather with a penchant for assaulting people with weapons was at it again when he walloped a man in the face with a wooden mallet at a social club gathering.

Events took a nasty turn at a Redding Unity Club meeting when semi-retired William Fairley, 67, picked up a “small mallet” and struck another member in the face with it.

Before the assault Fairley “saw red” and challenged the man to a fight, but when the man refused he then armed himself with wooden weapon and hit him, leaving him with a bruised and swollen face.

The man had to be taken to hospital and Fairley found himself suspended and potentially banned from the club and having to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to assaulting a man – striking him on the head with a mallet – to his injury at Redding and Westquarter Unity Club, Redding Road, Redding on January 31.

At a previous remand and custodies court, Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and the accused was at a community club for a meeting. Without provocation he has challenged a man to a fight and the man refused.

"The accused then picked up a small mallet off the desk and swung it, hitting the man on the left side of his face. This caused bruising and swelling to his jaw and around his left eye.”

At Thursday’s court, Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said there was more to the offence than “meets the eye” and that the complainer in the case had been behaving aggressively towards Fairley and threatening him.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Fairley’s extensive history of violent offending – assaulting and injuring a person in 2008, assaulting and injuring someone in 2014 with a metal bar and assaulting and injuring a person with a machete in 2020.

He said: “This is a serious offence – using a weapon to strike someone in the face to their injury.”

Fairley, 80 Old Redding Road, Laurieston, had been placed on a structured deferred sentence for four months earlier in the year, which he had complied with.

On Thursday, Sheriff Harris placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 8pm to 4.30am for the next 135 days.