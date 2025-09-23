House arrest for Falkirk crack cocaine abuser who branded ex a 'prostitute' and a 'tramp'

A relationship came to an end with a crack cocaine abusing offender calling his former partner a ‘tramp’ and a ‘prostitute’, demanding money from her and then accusing her of theft.

Brian Wilson, 61, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at various locations in the Falkirk area on March 18 and between April 30 and May 4.

The court heard the accused and the complainer had been in a casual relationship for around six months.

Wilson visited her saying he wanted her to come to his house to “get a heat” in her, saying she needed to be looked after.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, once he got her in his car his demeanour changed.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "The accused began to call her names such as ‘tramp’ and ‘prostitute’ and demanded money from her that he believed she owed him. She said she didn’t owe him money and got out and began to walk home.

"They began shouting at each other and he said ‘you’re an embarrassment – just get in the car’. When a woman asked her if she was okay the accused tried to answer on her behalf.

"She told the woman ‘I just want to go home – we’ve just broke up and I don’t want to get in his car’. The woman offered to walk her home and the accused then got back in his car and again called her an ‘embarrassment’, accusing her of stealing his prescription.

"As the two woman were walking the accused drove past in his car shouting ‘you’re being ridiculous and pathetic’.”

From then on Wilson became a real pest, sending her over 100 text messages, calling her a “grass” and, once again, attempting to get her to come to his house. He eventually turned up at her address banging on the windows demanding to be let in.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He took some weeks to get over the end of this relationship, to put it behind him. He very much regrets his behaviour on these occasions.

"It was driven by the difficulties in the breakdown in this relationship. She is not unknown to the courts and has had a lot of problems with abusing alcohol and drugs.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Wilson was no angel in that department either, stating from the report on him had him claiming to use “crack cocaine several times a week”.

She also took into account his previous domestic offence was committed 13 years ago.

Addressing Wilson directly, she said: "The criminal justice social work report does you no favours whatsoever. It deems you to be of high risk of reoffending and you are not suitable for the Caledonian programme due to your attitude to these offences.”

She placed Wilson, 1 Thornhill Road, Falkirk, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next 163 days.

He was also made subject to a non harassment order not have any contact with the woman for the next three years.

