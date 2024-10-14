'Highest reading I've seen in court': Prison for Langlees nursing home carer caught drink driving for fourth time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A carer who works at a local nursing home was branded “reckless” after he got behind the wheel of a car while he was almost seven times over the legal drink driving limit.

Craig Smith, 43, was said to be swerving all over the road and when police stopped him he told them “I’m sorry, I’ve been drinking vodka”.

It was the fourth time he had been stopped for drink driving.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and was told by a sheriff it was the highest reading she had ever seen in court.

Smith apologised to police, saying he had been drinking vodka (Picture: Submitted)

He admitted drink driving on the B905 Denny Road, Falkirk, on September 7, giving a reading of 151 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was noon and police had received a report from members of the public with details about an erratic driver who was swerving all over the road.

"The vehicle was stopped and officers saw the accused in the driver’s seat. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His speech was slurred and he told them ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been drinking vodka’.”

The court heard Smith’s medication was “not working” and he was taking alcohol instead to cope with his “mental health issues”.

It was stated Smith, who works as a carer at Newcarron Court Nursing Home, had previous road traffic offences on his record, as well as convictions for violence.

“The difficulty in your case is the level of intoxication,” said Sheriff Alison Michie. “You were almost seven times over the legal limit. In fact it’s one of the highest, if not the highest, readings I have seen in court.

"That alone would breach the custody threshold, but this is also your fourth offence for driving under the influence of alcohol. It’s clear the measures imposed previously by the court have failed to make you desist from driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The offence you appear for today displays a high degree of recklessness and placed members of the public in significant danger.”

Sheriff Michie sentenced Smith, of Langlees, to four months in prison and banned him from driving for seven years.