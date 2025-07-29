High Noon: Drink driver,54, caught five times over legal limit in Longcroft

A concerned motorist tracked a suspected drink driver as he sauntered along at slow speeds, clipping traffic islands and parked cars as he went.

When Gerard Noon, 54, eventually emerged from his car, police officer had to help him to stand he was so drunk.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on Glasgow Road, Longcroft on October 10 last year. He gave a reading 250 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 50 milligrams.

"It was 10.15pm when a member of the public saw the accused’s motor vehicle driving at a very slow speed,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was driving on the opposing carriageway and clipped a traffic island.

Police officers had to help Noon stand up he was so drunk when he emerged from his car (Picture: Submitted)

"It thereafter clipped another vehicle parked on the other side of the road and the member of the public had real concerns for the driver being intoxicated or suffering from some sort of mental health episode.

"The vehicle then stopped when she sounded her horn and she saw the accused in the driver’s seat. She explained to the accused he had just hit a parked car and she felt he was intoxicated because he had slurred speech and glazed eyes.

"Police were contacted and attended. They found the accused in the driver’s side of the vehicle, smelling strongly of alcohol and incoherent. When he came out of the vehicle he almost fell.

"He stumbled and had to be assisted by officers.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Noon had managed to stay out of trouble for 14 years and regretted his actions on the night in question.

"He has physical and mental health difficulties and is homeless – moving from hotel to hotel at the moment. For a period of time Mr Noon was living in his car – which is something he cannot do anymore.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You were round about five times over the legal limit so custody is uppermost in the court’s mind.”

However, she placed Noon, 5 Canal Lane, Kirkintilloch, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with a conduct requirement he attend mental health and alcohol counselling.

He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 18 months and banned from driving for 32 months.

