Her last chance: Spitting, biting, fighting Grangemouth offender avoids prison for now
Previous offences have seen her spit on and bite men and attack a woman, striking her on the head and body as she lay on the ground.
She also kicked a female police officer on the body.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your compliance with this order has not been what would be expected, but I’m prepared to give you one final opportunity to comply with the orders of the court.”
She revoked the existing community payback orders McClenaghan, 82 to 87, Flat 7 Garry Place, Grangemouth, was on and replaced them with another, placing her under supervision for 12 months with the condition she complete 110 hours of unpaid work in that time and take part in the Venture Trust.