Her last chance: Spitting, biting, fighting Grangemouth offender avoids prison for now

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:18 BST
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kara McClenghan, 21, having pleaded guilty to a number of assaults – the latest of which saw her hit the body and pull the hair of a female in Kersiebank Avenue on April 20 last year.

Previous offences have seen her spit on and bite men and attack a woman, striking her on the head and body as she lay on the ground.

Most Popular

She also kicked a female police officer on the body.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your compliance with this order has not been what would be expected, but I’m prepared to give you one final opportunity to comply with the orders of the court.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
McClenaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
McClenaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She revoked the existing community payback orders McClenaghan, 82 to 87, Flat 7 Garry Place, Grangemouth, was on and replaced them with another, placing her under supervision for 12 months with the condition she complete 110 hours of unpaid work in that time and take part in the Venture Trust.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice