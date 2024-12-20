'Hep C' offender was spitting mad when cops caught him breaking into Camelon superstore

A drug addict broke into a local superstore and then threatened to “slash” the police officers who caught him in the act.

Ian McGregor, 43, also threatened to infect the officers with Hep C and started spitting towards them when he was cornered and told to drop down onto the ground. He told one officer he would remember their face and that they would not be laughing then.

McGregor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaking into a commercial premises and threatening behaviour towards police officers at Tesco, Glasgow Road, Camelon on August 29.

At an earlier court appearance procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had received notification of an alarm activation at Tesco. Officers found a broken window at the store front and saw a male standing in the aisle of the store.

"He was told to stop, show his hands and drop down to the prone position. He started moving away from the police officers and threatened to slash them saying ‘I’ll remember your face – then you won’t be laughing’."

McGregor also told officers he had Hep C and threatened to infect them, spitting in their direction.

At that time Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said McGregor had “got in tow with old friends again’ at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted McGregor, 54 Mariner Road, Camelon, had been in custody since August 30.

She deferred sentence until November 21 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out and McGregor was remanded in custody until that time.

On Thursday, Sheriff Christopher Shead told McGregor he was not going to send him back to prison as he had already served the equivalent of 166-day sentence. The most he could sentence him to would be 74 days, which would mean he would actually serve 37 days in prison.

Instead he placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

A review was fixed for three month’s time to see how he was progressing with his order.