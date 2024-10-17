Heartfelt apology letter helps offender escape prison sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s eye-rolling demeanour in the dock and his excuse that his abuse of council officer staff was just Glasgow banter failed to impress a sheriff earlier this year.

However, Stephen Barrett, 30, penned an apology letter to the council officer he verbally abused and saved himself from a trip to custody.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards a woman at Falkirk Council support hub office, York Lane, Grangemouth on October 5 last year.

At an earlier court appearance the court heard told a housing officer, who was trying to find him a property, “you’re lucky you’re a lassie – I would go back to Barlinnie for battering you”.

Barrett returned to Falkirk Sheriff Court for sentencing (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated Barrett, who was said to suffer from PTSD, was under the influence of alcohol at the time and became “frustrated” when he was not assisted immediately.

On that date the court also heard Barrett could not do unpaid work because he “struggles in crowded spaces”.

"Can he read and write?” asked Sheriff Maryam Labaki on that occasion.

When she was addressing Barrett directly, she noticed him roll his eyes – something that did him no favours.

"Your behaviour is disgusting towards someone doing her job – don't roll your eyes at me. Housing officers have a difficult job to do at the best of times without your verbal assault.”

She deferred sentence on Barrett, 26 Lynn Avenue, Dalry, to allow him to write a letter of apology to the member of staff he abused – something which he has subsequently done.

On Thursday defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He has responded in a very positive way.”

It was stated Barrett had also reconsidered his position on unpaid work as well.

Sheriff Labaki said: “This was a horrendous incident for a member of staff who was trying to find you a house. I deferred sentence for you to write a letter and you have done that.

"I’m satisfied your apology is genuine. I have asked the crown to pass on the letter to the complainer.”

She placed Barrett on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.