Head butt in Slamannan: Offender told police his attack on woman was 'self defence'

An argument got “far out of hand” and saw an offender grab hold of his partner’s head and then head butt her.

Richard Walker, 45, was said to be living a “chaotic” life and withdrawing from drugs at the time of the attack.

Before he grabbed and head butted his partner, he had punched her again and again on her right leg while the two of them were sitting together on a sofa.

His attack was called “disturbingly violent” and something that had come about for “really no reason at all” after his partner had “said something he didn’t like”.

Walker appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner at an address in Thorndene Terrace, Slamannan between May 13 and May 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “An argument ensure between the accused and the witness within the living room while they were sitting on the sofa. The accused punched her repeatedly to her right leg, causing bruising.

"She made efforts to diffuse the situation, however, the accused stood up and grabbed her head with both hands and head butted her to her forehead causing her injury.”

When police later asked him about the incident, Walker told them: “I can really remember – it was self defence.”

The court heard it had been a “very chaotic” time in Walker’s life as he was withdrawing from substance abuse and the argument had got “far out of hand”.

It was stated the relationship was now over and Walker was said to be living at and receiving help from a rehab facility called Teen Challenge, Whitchester House, Duns, down in the Scottish Borders.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This was a disturbingly violent act. She said something he didn’t like and that’s how he reacted. A brutally violent attack on his ex partner for really no reason at all.”

She placed Walker on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for the next five years.