'He shouldn't have started on my son': Falkirk offender punches man to the ground in town centre attack

An offender lashed out with his fists in a town centre encounter which was captured on CCTV and a mobile phone.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Sneddon, 44, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his injury in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on October 26 last year.

"The accused struck him to the head with his right fist,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “This has knocked him to the ground. Police arrived and traced the accused to a taxi.

"The advised him he was under arrest on suspicion of assault. He told them ‘he shouldn’t have started on my 14-year-old son’.”

Sneddon's attack was captured on CCTV footage (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the attack had been captured on CCTV and mobile phone footage.

Sheriff Simon Collins revoked his existing community payback order and placed Sneddon, 16 Tay Street, Falkirk, on a new order, increasing the hours of unpaid work he must complete within 12 months to 90 hours.

He called for a review of the order in three month’s time.

