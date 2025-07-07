'He is plainly in decline': Camelon offender caged for threats on police
Ian McGregor, 44, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Mariner Road, Camelon on March 4.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11.20pm and police attended at the address and found the accused in the front garden of the property under the influence of alcohol and aggressive.
"He called police officers rats and said he was going to kick them saying ‘I’m going to spit on you’. He then made a noise of gathering phlegm in his mouth and motioned to spit on police officers.”
Sheriff Simon Collins noted McGregor’s “appalling” criminal record of past offending over “many years”.
"He is plainly in decline, taking substances and committing more offences – there is no alternative to a prison sentence,” he added.
McGregor, 22 Telford Square, Camelon, was sentenced to 223 days in custody.