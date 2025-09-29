Has Denny thief finally turned over a new leaf?

There are signs things are looking up for an offender with a propensity to pinch anything he can lay his hands on.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Roy, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft of jewellery from a premises in Stirling Street, Denny, on July 8 and food and drink items from David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on November 19 last year.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “His progress report is excellent – which is unusual for Mr Roy.”

Addressing Roy, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You seem to be making positive progress.”

Roy stole a quantity of food and drink items from David's Kitchen in Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He deferred sentence on Roy, 273 Stirling Street, Denny, until October 23 to get further background reports.

At the start of the year Roy, who has a string of theft offences on his record, appeared at court after admitting public indecency.

The charges stated he dropped his trousers and exposed his private parts, walking around a public foyer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 6 and December 8, 2024.

