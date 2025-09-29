Has Denny thief finally turned over a new leaf?
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Roy, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft of jewellery from a premises in Stirling Street, Denny, on July 8 and food and drink items from David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on November 19 last year.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “His progress report is excellent – which is unusual for Mr Roy.”
Addressing Roy, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You seem to be making positive progress.”
He deferred sentence on Roy, 273 Stirling Street, Denny, until October 23 to get further background reports.
At the start of the year Roy, who has a string of theft offences on his record, appeared at court after admitting public indecency.
The charges stated he dropped his trousers and exposed his private parts, walking around a public foyer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 6 and December 8, 2024.