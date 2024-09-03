'Hand me the sawn off': Chronic time waster tries to fool police with curtain pole in Laurieston stand off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not satisfied with just wasting police time an offender pretended he had a gun and threatening them when they showed up at his house looking for a missing person.

Anthony Russell, 47, had asked someone to pass him the “sawn off” before poking the pole out of his letterbox and telling officers he was going to shoot them and their families.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Russell had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – pretending he was in possession of a firearm and brandishing a metal police – at his 33 Suilven Heights, Cotton Lane, Laurieston home between January 5 and January 6.

He also admitted numerous offences of wasting police time by calling 999 when there was no emergency to report at his home between December 23 and December 25 last year and theft of alcohol from the Co-op, Mary Street, Laurieston, on January 5 and January 28.

Russell stuck a curtain pole out of his letterbox pretending to police officers it was a gun (Picture: Submitted)

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: "It was 11.30pm and police attended at the accused’s address looking for a missing person. They found the living room lights were on and could hear people talking inside.

"Upon knocking them knocking the door the living room lights were turned off. They heard the accused say ‘no one is coming through the door’ and thereafter threw beer through the letterbox.

"He said he wouldn’t allow officers entry and was heard to ask someone inside to ‘get the sawn off’, suggesting he had a firearm within the property. He has then poked a cylindrical item through the letter box, which was actually a curtain pole.

"He said ‘come through the door, you’re all dead – I’ll kill you all and shoot you and your families’.”

The threats followed on from a few days earlier when Russell made six calls to the emergency services in the space of 31 hours.

Mr Lynch said: “It was 11.45pm and the accused was intoxicated and was shouting and swearing at the call taker, saying he was locked out of his house and was suicidal.

"Police attended at the address. Then at 3.42am the accused called them again the following day and again at 10pm, saying he was upset he was being bullied by his partner.

"Police again attended and him to be safe and well within his home. At 12.50am he called up and said he was being bullied and said he was bleeding from the arm and had cut his neck with a razor.

"Police attended and the saw the accused was uninjured. Then at 5.15am he called and stated he wanted his clothes back from his ex partner and said he had cut his wrist.

"He was again found safe and well and was arrested.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He has being doing much better of late. Much of what he has said was while he was under the influence. Not only is he putting his liberty at risk, he is putting his health at risk – Korsakoffs is not far off.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland placed Russell on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and fined him £320 to be paid at a rate of £80 per month.