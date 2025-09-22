Hallglen serial domestic offender's violent behaviour 'escalates' as he threatens to stab woman
Cameron McCarroll, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted assaulting a woman – seizing her by the hair and uttering threats to stab her with a knife – at an address in Grahams Road, Falkirk on April 11.
The court heard McCarroll and the woman in question had been in a relationship for about two years.
“It was 8.30pm when she saw the accused lying on the couch,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She asked him what he was doing there. He looked up at her and clenched his fists.
"She ran into the bedroom because she was fearful. She then heard banging noises coming from the living room. The accused then grabbed her by the hair and shouted at her ‘I’ll stab you’."
Police were contacted.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said McCarroll’s partner was present in court to support him, despite the fact he had three previous domestic convictions.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You find yourself in some difficulty before the court. You come with three previous convictions involving domestic offending and that’s a concern.
"This is an escalation on those previous offences.”
She placed McCarroll, 8 Calder Place Hallglen, on supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme an attend for alcohol counselling in that time.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to enter the property in Grahams Road for six months.