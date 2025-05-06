Hallglen offender offers 15-year-old girl £500 to come home with him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “arrogant” offender high on drink and medication offered £500 to a 15-year-old girl to come home with him.

The teenager had been waiting on a bus when Calum Hardie asked her to come to his place and even offered her one of his pills.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Calum Hardie, 29, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner to a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop in the Falkirk area on February 20.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 2pm and the 15-year-old went to get a bus back to her home address. The accused began talking to her and she began to feel uncomfortable.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He said he had an offer for her and asked her to come with him to a five-bedroom house and ‘we cam just chill’. She sent a text message to her mother saying she didn’t know how to respond to him.

"She had by then missed her bus because of this conversation. The accused then took out pills, took one himself and offered one to the girl. She said no and he called her boring.

"He said ‘why don’t we just get a taxi to mine’ and she told him no. He then offered her £500, which she took as offering her money to go with him to his house. She then received a call from her mother saying she was coming to pick her up.”

The girl went to a local pub to wait and had managed to take pictures of Hardie.

It was stated Hardie, a bricklayer who works with his father, had difficulties with alcohol and drugs.

The court heard this incident took place two days after Hardie had been receiving treatment in hospital and the mix of alcohol and medication did not have a postivie effect on him.

He was said to be “disgusted” by his behaviour and did not know whey he acted the way he did on that day.

Sheriff David Hall stated Hardie, 14 Ettrick Court, Hallglen, had displayed an “amazing arrogance” in the social work reports saying “custody is crap – they’re not my type of people” and he wondered how he had ended up in custody.

He ordered him to pay the 15-year-old girl £1000 compensation.

