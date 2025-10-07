Hallglen offender foamed at the mouth after telling police they would burn in hell

An offender with a health condition was supposedly in the middle of a seizure when he told police his “protectors” would get them and they would “burn in hell”.

Danny McLaughlan, 34, had been taken to hospital due to concerns over his behaviour and then started to tell police officers about how his “protector” was “good” but they were “bad”, before he began crying and foaming at the mouth.

appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 28.

"It was 11.10pm and police were called to Tesco Express due to a person acting erratically,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was taken into hospital and told police ‘my protectors will get you – she’s good but you’re bad and you’re going to burn in hell’.

McLaughlan foamed at the mouth after telling police they would burn in hell at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He then said ‘I woke up naked with a lump in my arm last night – I don’t know what happened. He was crying hysterically and foaming at the mouth.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow explained McLaughlan suffered from a particular condition where his speech is slurred and he is prone to have attacks. He said police had been mistaken thinking he had taken something.

"Police have black uniforms and not white coats,” he said. “They can only deal with the information in front of them. They realised he was having some kind of seizure.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted the “very exceptional circumstances” of the case.

He told McLaughlan, who lives in the Hallglen area, he wanted to “draw a line” under proceedings and simply admonished him.

