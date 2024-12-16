Hallglen drink driver leaves pub steaming and then zooms off in car

A drink driver was back behind the wheel under the influence once again and eagle eyed bar staff reported the matter to police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamie Macaulay, 31, had admitted drink driving in Vicar Street, Falkirk on October 12. He gave a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “It was 1.35am when security officers at Behind the Wall noticed the accused leaving the premises and get into the drivers side of a parked vehicle.

"Police attended and Mr Macaulay was seen five minutes later driving on Vicar Street. He was stopped by police and officers noted his speech was slurred.”

Macaulay was over the limit when he left Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, Falkirk and proceeded to drive his car (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard Macaulay had a previous drink driving conviction from 2017.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Macaulay, 99 Dochart Place, Hallglen, on a community payback order to complete 160 hours within 12 months. He was also banned from driving for 32 months.