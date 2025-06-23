A son’s angry handling of a family death resulted in his 83-year-old mother being taken to hospital suffering from chest pains.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Marshall, 48, grabbed his mum’s mobile phone out of her hand when she threatened to call the police and then pulled the keys from her car’s ignition when she tried to leave.

She had been upset at the news her sister had died and, suffering from angina, had complained of chest pains after Marshall was seen to be screaming and shouting angrily in her face out in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his 83-year-old mother at an address in Hillview Road, Larbert on December 17 last year.

Work to tackle high absence levels and high staff turnover has improved staff morale and the quality of patient care. Pic: Michael Gillen

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 7pm and the accused and the witness were within the address when a family member came to tell the witness her sister had died.

"There was then an argument between the accused and the witness, his mother, and he called her a ‘bitch’. She told him she wasn’t a bitch. She tried to leave and the accused blocked her path.

"She stated she was calling the police and he took her mobile phone away from her. She then got into her car and he leaned into the car and grabbed the keys out of the ignition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She got out of the car and he tried to pull her back into the address. She shouted for help and a witness stopped her car and stated she would call the police. Another witness heard wailing and crying and looked out her window and saw the accused in the garden with his mother.

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He saw he was right up in the face of his mother, screaming aggressively at her, saying get in the house. The accused would not give her the keys to her car of give her mobile phone back to her.

"He kept telling her to get in the house and then she said she was experiencing chest pains and she required her angina spray. He went to get it and police were called.

"She started experiencing more chest pain and an ambulance was called. It took her to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she was medically assessed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Marshall had no previous convictions regarding his mother and there had been lots of gaps between his previous offending.

"In the past he has had anger issues and alcohol issues,” said Mr Hutchison. “He has ADHD and doesn’t react well to a difficult situation.”

He added Marshall had been a carer for his mother for the last nine years.

"This incident was caused by her sister dying,” said Mr Hutchison. “There was heightened tension because of that. She was very upset and wasn’t in a position to drive due to her upset caused by the news of her sister’s demise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris said he was “very concerned” about Marshall’s behaviour.

"It’s a horrific way to behave towards your 83-year-old mother, who has then ended up in hospital because of this.”

Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Marshall for six months to December 18 for a further good behaviour report.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.