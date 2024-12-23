Grief stricken offender caused a grand of damage to Forth Valley Royal Hospital toilet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbie Walkington, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and damaging a toilet’s ceiling panels and light fittings at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 17.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4pm when ambulance staff took the accused to hospital. He was immediately hostile towards security officers and was take to the trolley area of A&E.

"Once he was taken to a bed he became increasingly aggressive towards security staff, shouting ‘I’ll bite your your nose off’ and other threats of violence to cut heads off and saying ‘I’ll put youse in body bags’, telling them ‘I know people’.

"He did calm down and fell asleep. He later asked to go to the toilet, which staff were happy for him to do as long as security staff went with him. He went into the disabled toilet and locked the door with security staff outside.

Walkington caused over £1000 of damage to the disabled toilet at in Firth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"They could hear loud banging and the sound of smashing coming from within. Police by then had arrived and traced the accused within the disabled toilet. They saw extensive damage to the ceiling and light fixtures, which had been pulled down.

"A total of £1117 of damage had been caused. The accused started shouting threats towards police, telling them he would bite their noses ‘clean off’.”

The court heard Walkington found himself in the hospital after suffering a non-fatal overdose following the death of his grandmother.

He later stated staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital did not need people like him behaving in this manner.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “While I accept it was a time of high emotion and grief for you, your behaviour was deplorable. You have a number of convictions, but only one in the last five years.”

He placed Walkington, 13D St John Street, Top of Town, Stirling, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.

Walkington’s supervised community payback order was also extended to 25 months so he could pay back the £1117 compensation.

He had brought along £230 towards the total and was told to pay the rest off at a rate of £40 per month.