Grangemouth street ban for bad man as his 'chronic' domestic offending gets worse

A “chronic” domestic offender’s “escalating” behaviour was captured on CCTV as he hurled vile abuse at his partner.

At one point Christopher Reid, 40, even threatened to get his ex partner to come and assault her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Grangemouth on June 10.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 5.50pm and the complainer at the address with Mr Reid. They had not been on speaking terms and at some point the complainer mentioned she wished for him to leave.

"He immediately became angry and went over to her while she sat on the sofa and began shouting aggressively. This was captured on an internal CCTV system.”

Reid’s temper flared up again after an argument, that had been going on throughout the day, turned nasty.

"She had told him she was ending the relationship,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She asked him to leave as she had become increasingly uncomfortable with his behaviour.

"He began shouting and swearing, calling her ‘fatty’ and ‘tart’ and using other words of abuse towards her. He said he would get his ex partner to assault her. The accused left when his father came to pick him up.”

That incident was also captured on the internal CCTV system at the premises.

It was stated that a “traumatic incident” had led to a certain “amount of tension” between the couple and there had been a record of previous domestic offences for Reid back in 2008 and 2018 in the same household during their on/off 10-year relationship.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your domestic abuse appears to be chronic and is escalating. There have been police call outs to the property.”

She placed Reid, 42 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to enter the street in Grangemouth where his former partner stays for the next six months.