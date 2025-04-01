Grangemouth offender's latest thieving 'spree' was fuelled by Valium
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michelle Verhees, 37, was said to have been doing “very well” until her partner gave her the Valium and actually told her to “go and kill herself”.
She took the drugs and then went off and stole items from shops and used a stolen bank card to fund purchases she was not entitled to.
Verhees appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of crimes of dishonesty, including stealing a charity box from Mart Express, in Vicar Street, Falkirk and a laptop from the Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk on January 26.
She also admitted stealing a wallet and bank card and subsequently purchased items fraudulently at BP Garage, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on January 28.
Two transactions had been made and she was captured on CCTV making them with the stolen card.
She stated some of the purchases had been made for the owner of the card, but she had also used it to make purchases for herself.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison told the court he had known Verhees for years and, in recent times anyway, crimes like this were not something she got involved in.
"She had a very difficult childhood and background,” said Mr Hutchison. “Recently though, she has been doing very well. She had difficulty with her partner. He gave her pills and told her to go and kill herself.”
Unfortunately Verhees took the pills, said to be Valium, and stated she remembered very little about what happened next.
Mr Hutchison said: "She went on a stealing spree.”
He added the thefts were a “total aberration” because she had been doing so well – in fact she had started writing poetry and was looking to get involved with a writing group.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Verhees, who lives in the Grangemouth area, on a supervised community payback order for two years with a programme requirement for her to engage with addiction services.
A review of the order was called for on May 22.