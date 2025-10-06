Grangemouth offender's 'hidden camera' threat toward ex and former neighbour

An offender threatened his former partner and their former neighbour – who he believed was in a relationship with her – saying he had been filming them with a “hidden camera”.

Steven Roper, 43, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Ochil View, Denny on January 3.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for 13 years, but had separated in 2024.

An angry confrontation took placed between Roper and his former partner as she was driving with their former next door neighbour.

Roper appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Roper stopped his vehicle in front of their car and when the man got out he told him to “get back in the car if you know what’s good for you”.

His ex partner told Roper the police were going to be contacted and he said “the police will be coming for me anyway after what I do to him”.

He then made a comment about filming them with a “hidden camera”.

"The relationship between parties is at an end,” said defence solicitor Lynn Swan. “The other witness who was there is a next door neighbour of Mr Roper and the complainer and Mr Roper had suspicions there was a relationship going on between the neighbour and the complainer.”

She added there was no substance to the claim about the hidden camera.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Roper, Room 5, 85 Dalgrain Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and simply admonished him.

However, he made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.

