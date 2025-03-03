Grangemouth offender who tried to bite police officer now aiming his aggression at social workers

An offender who tried to take a chunk out of a police officer with his teeth was said to have “very odd views about the world”.

Odd views were one thing, but Ryan Thomson, 27, was said to be getting aggressive with the social workers who were trying to supervise the community-based order he had been placed on for his myriad of offences.

Ryan Thomson, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week having admitted a number of offences, including threatening behaviour at his 63 Portal Road, Grangemouth, on November 9 last year and at Falkirk Police Station on August 23, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to assault – lunging towards a police officer and attempting to bite him – at Falkirk Police Station on April 23, 2023.

Thomson tried to bit a police officer at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Thomson had been described as “being aggressive to the social work department”.

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Thomson had “very odd views about the world” and becomes “somewhat animated” at times.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I’m not going to subject social workers to that. He has a significant record and was not willing to comply with social work. I gave him the opportunity to comply with a structured deferred sentence.”

She noted that his excuses for his non-compliance with the court order were “odd explanations.”

Not willing to put social workers in the firing line and subject them to more of his aggression, Sheriff Michie revoked Thomson’s structured deferred sentence and deferred sentence on him until March 5 to call with other matters.