Grangemouth offender was looking to pay someone to kill his ex partner

A “systematic domestic offender” launched a “campaign of terror” on his ex partner sending messages which contained everything from demands for money for a present he bought her to threats pay someone to kill her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Oliver, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly sending abusive and offensive messages – from his 11 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth home between May 25 and June 1.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At the start of the relationship the accused openly told the complainer he was an alcoholic. They had been in a relationship for five months, which was initially described as amazing.

"The accused began consuming alcohol and this turned into a four day drinking binge which ended with the complainer giving him an ultimatum that the relationship would end if he continued drinking.

Oliver bombarded the woman with calls and messages during his 'campaign of terror' (Picture: Submitted)

"The day after the ultimatum the accused was in his address drinking Buckfast and she saw him. She told him ‘I’m done’ and left the address in tears and immediately blocked his number.

“She then received a bombardment of phone calls from a withheld number. It was the accused and the calls continued over a number of days, which greatly upset her.

"He messaged her on Tik Tok and demanded £50 to repay him for the present he had got her but had not yet given her. He told her he would harm himself and it was her fault.

"The complainer was then sent messages on Tik Tok through 44 different user names. The messages contained statements like ‘Expect the Falkirk boys to be round soon’ and ‘that 50 ain’t in the bank yet’.

One of the most upsetting messages made reference to “buzzing gas” – which was how the complainer’s father had died.

In total there were 90 missed calls from Oliver on her mobile phone.

"There were some messages saying he was going to harm the complainer,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said ‘I’m ready – waiting on my boys’.”

Oliver also messaged others, apparently asking for assistance to do harm to the woman.

One of the messages stated: “Bro, want to do a big favour and help me out? I will pay you. It gets someone done in – someone that’s causing bother.”

When police officers traced Oliver he told them his alcohol addiction was out of control.

It was stated the offence happened at the end of the relationship when Oliver went on an alcohol binge and he had “little recollection” of what occurred.

The court heard Oliver had four previous domestic convictions involving three different women.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki branded Oliver a “systematic domestic offender”.

She added: “You launched a campaign of terror towards your ex partner following your separation, threatening her with violence. I have a letter from her telling of the damage you cause her having a profound effect on every facet of her life.”

She placed Oliver on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time. He was also ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within three years.

He was made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for five years.